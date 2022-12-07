FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tenet Fintech Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Tenet Fintech Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tenet Fintech Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

OTCMKTS:PKKFF opened at $0.78 on Monday. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

