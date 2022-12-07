FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ReneSola Ltd Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ReneSola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReneSola’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReneSola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million.

ReneSola Trading Down 9.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of ReneSola

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ReneSola by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ReneSola by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

