FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

NYSE NAT opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -52.17%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.