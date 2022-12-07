TC Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.26.

TRP stock opened at C$58.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.48. TC Energy has a one year low of C$54.60 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Insiders have sold 3,380 shares of company stock valued at $208,629 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

