Just Eat Takeaway.com to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTC:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.53) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.17) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,763.12.

OTC JTKWY opened at $4.46 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

