FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increased by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.22 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

