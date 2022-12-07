Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHR opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $55.92.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

