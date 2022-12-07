Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $9.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $525.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.07. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

