DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $163.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 35.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

