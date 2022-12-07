Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

