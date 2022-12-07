Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,708 shares of company stock worth $1,002,744 in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

