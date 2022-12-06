Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 482,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.



