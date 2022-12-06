Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $632.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.77. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

