Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 47.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

