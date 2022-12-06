PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.38. The stock has a market cap of $576.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

