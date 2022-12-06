NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

