Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 759 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

