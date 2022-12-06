Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 305.3% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,242,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,253,000 after purchasing an additional 936,002 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 587,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Shares of BABA opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

