TheStreet Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to B

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %
SNY stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
