Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE BJ opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

