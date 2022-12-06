Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

