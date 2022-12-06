Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

