UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $112.10 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $112,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.