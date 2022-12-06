NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $381.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $442.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

