Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

