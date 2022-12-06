Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,297 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 112,041 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.