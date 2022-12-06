Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

MOH opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.97.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

