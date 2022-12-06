PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

