Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,936 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 80.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

