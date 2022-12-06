Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

