Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

