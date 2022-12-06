Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 20,644 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.