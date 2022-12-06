Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,062.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 332.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

