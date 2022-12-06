Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 639 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.56.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

