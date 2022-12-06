Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

