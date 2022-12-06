Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Shares of MNST opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

