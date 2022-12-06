Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

