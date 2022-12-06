Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $330,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

