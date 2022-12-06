Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AON by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.