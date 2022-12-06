Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 413,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,687,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

