Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after buying an additional 3,676,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

