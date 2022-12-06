Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $64.75 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 798,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

