Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 4,812 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $60,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,494.40.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,526.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,393.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

