Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

