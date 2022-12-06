Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Corteva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corteva by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Corteva by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

