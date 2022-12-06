Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

