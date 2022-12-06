National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Cramer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

