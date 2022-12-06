Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,678 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $61,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $155,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

