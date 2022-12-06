Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $68,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.43.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

