Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,786 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

